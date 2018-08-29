FBI Seeks Maxine Waters’s Opponent for Sharing Fake News on Twitter

The Fbi And U.s. Capitol Police Are Seeking An Interview With Republican Omar Navarro, Who Is Challenging Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) In California’s 43rd Congressional District, After He Shared A “letter” From Her Office On Twitter That Later Turned Out To Be Fake.

The unusual investigation came after Waters complained to the Department of Justice in December.

The letter, which is depicted in an image that mimics Waters’s official letterhead, indicates (falsely) that Waters intended to resettle 41,000 Somali refugees in “East & South Central Los Angeles.”

It adds that Waters wanted the refugees to be resettled “after the November [2018] elections” and after Waters had “secured the Speaker of the House position” — a claim that some might regard as an obvious red flag, since House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has made no secret of her ambition to return to her old position. Other elements of the letter are also false, including an outdated address.

The Los Angeles Times notes: “It is a federal crime to impersonate a federal official and misuse a federal seal.” – READ MORE

On A Day When Top Democrats Like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Tried To Downplay Any Talk Of Impeaching President Donald Trump, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) Declared That It Is Congress’s “responsibility” To Impeach Trump For “high Crimes.”

Pelosi has previously said that “any discussion of impeachment” would be a “gift to Republicans” and claimed on Wednesday that impeachment is “not a priority” for Democrats.

The high crimes are giving aid and classified information to our enemies (Russia), abusing the pardon, breaking campaign finance laws, working w/ Russians to get "dirt" on political opponents, and coming soon from Special Counsel Mueller, obstruction of justice. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Cohen admitted Trump instructed him to break the law. If it's a crime for Cohen, it's a crime for Trump. Debates about whether you can indict a president do not excuse Congress from its responsibility to impeach Trump for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes & misdemeanors." — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

Cohen said he would take a bullet for Trump. I guess he never said anything about jail time! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 22, 2018

But after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to various campaign finance violations on Tuesday, Waters could not restrain herself, tweeting about impeachment hours after Pelosi signaled to Democrats to downplay the issue. – READ MORE