    Democrats Claim Republicans Are ‘Bullying’ Christine Blasey Ford

    Democrats On The Senate Judiciary Committee And Beyond Accused Republicans This Weekend Of “bullying” Christine Blasey Ford, The Woman Accusing Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Of Groping Her In High School Over 35 Years Ago.

    Nevertheless, Democrats continued to complain Republicans were “bullying” Ford by asking her to tell her story under oath.

    Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) had finally had enough on Sunday

    Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

    “We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

    “Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

    Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s "free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she's already getting for even coming forward with this."

    Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and beyond accused Republicans this weekend of "bullying" Christine Blasey Ford.

