Democrats Claim Republicans Are ‘Bullying’ Christine Blasey Ford

Democrats On The Senate Judiciary Committee And Beyond Accused Republicans This Weekend Of “bullying” Christine Blasey Ford, The Woman Accusing Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Of Groping Her In High School Over 35 Years Ago.

Nevertheless, Democrats continued to complain Republicans were “bullying” Ford by asking her to tell her story under oath.

It’s clear that Republicans have learned nothing over the last 27 years. Bullying a survivor of attempted rape in order to confirm a nominee—particularly at a time when she’s receiving death threats—is an extreme abuse of power. https://t.co/XoAcqEQF1a — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 21, 2018

Courageously, Dr. Ford will tell her story in the face of an impossible choice & vile bullying by Republican leadership. I will support her steadfast bravery against the arbitrary, unfair, irrational constraints set by Chairman Grassley. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 22, 2018

Witnessing the bullying of Dr. Ford reminds me so much of the mistreatment Anita Hill endured after bravely coming forward to share her story. I came into the US Senate because I didn’t want to see another woman—or any survivor—treated that way again. https://t.co/BR0WIqCQJ1 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 23, 2018

If Dr. Ford has the courage to come before the committee, the committee should have the decency to hold a REAL hearing, with relevant witnesses, and to treat her with dignity and respect. NO BULLYING and no sham hearing! — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 23, 2018

Chairman Grassley has spent 7 days working to accommodate Dr Ford so the Senate could hear her testimony. He’s offered open/closed hearings, sending staff to her, and has delayed the entire committee agenda for her countless times. Calling this “bullying” is simply outrageous — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 23, 2018

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) had finally had enough on Sunday – READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE