Trumps Attend Church Service in West Palm Beach on Christmas Eve

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Pastor Jimmy Scroggins and his family greeted the Trumps as they arrived moments into a “Candlelight Christmas Celebration” and received applause and cheers while taking reserved seats in the church’s third pew. Brief sermons and readings by clergy at the Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church were interlaced between traditional Christmas songs, as theatrical smoke billowed and fake snow descended from the rafters.

It was a change of pace for the Trumps, who had attended holiday services in the past at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the Episcopal Church in Palm Beach at which they were married in 2005.

Trump earlier called military service members stationed across the world to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday. – READ MORE