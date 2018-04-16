Food Stamp Usage Drops over Half-Million in a Single Month

More Than Half A Million People Dropped Off The Food Stamp Rolls In A Single Month, According To The Latest Figures From The U.s. Department Of Agriculture (Usda).

The USDA data reveals that a total of 587,792 people discontinued their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) between December 2017 and January 2018.

The latest numbers show that on the whole, food stamp enrollment has been on a steady decline for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2018, which began in October 2017.

Here is the breakdown of how many people dropped off the food stamp rolls each month of the fiscal year (FY) 2018:

October to November- 4,008,165

November to December- 329,584

December to January- 587,792

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1