Chris Christie: Trump’s decision to fire Comey being proven correct

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey is being proven to be the right decision, even if it was done at the wrong time in the wrong way.

Christie said on ABC’s “This Week” Trump’s decision is being proven to be a good call based on Comey’s interviews and writings in his book showing he took politics into account when reopening the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“Jim Comey did care about politics. It’s so depressing to me as someone who spent seven years in the Justice Department trying to make sure that the Justice Department work the right way,” Christie said.

“What he’s proving in that interview is that maybe the president was right to have fired him. Maybe he didn’t do it the right way, maybe he didn’t do it at the right time.” – READ MORE

