Union-Loving Democrats Rush to Kill Union Trying to Organize Political Campaign Staffers

Democrats Claim To Love Unions, But Many Are Now Working To Kill A New Plan To Unionize Campaign Volunteers Before It Even Gets Off The Drawing Board, Nbc News Reports.

In an April 15 article provocatively entitled, “Democrats love unions. Just not for their own campaign workers,” NBC slams liberals who espouse their love of unions even as they work to quash an effort to force political campaigns to pay a “living wage” to campaign workers. It would be a move that would add millions to the costs of running for office and bring even more money — not less — into politics.

For the most part, campaign staffers work for little to no compensation. Most volunteer their time to get their favorite candidate into office and their work is generally considered all “for the cause.”

But now a new group calling itself the Campaign Workers Guild (CWG) is attempting to establish itself as the guiding organizer for campaign workers. – READ MORE

