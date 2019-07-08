Food Stamp Participation Lowest in 10 Years

The number of individuals participating in the nation’s food stamp program has sunk to its lowest level in ten years, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The most up-to-date enrollment data from the USDA showed that in April 2019, the most recent data from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), 35,993,281 individuals were on food stamps.

Ten years ago in July 2009, which was six months into former President Barack Obama’s first full year in office, 35,602,939 individuals remained on the food stamp dole, according to the USDA data.

Food stamp enrollment spiked in 2013 under the Obama administration’s second term, when food stamp participation reached its peak in U.S. history.

After 2013, SNAP enrollment plummeted once state legislatures passed laws requiring food stamp recipients to work, attend school, volunteer, or participate in job training for a set number of hours per week to receive benefits.