Melania Trump Thought Christine Blasey Ford Was Lying About Brett Kavanaugh: New Book

A new book, “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court,” will be out on Tuesday.

And it’s already causing a stir.

The book recounts how first lady Melania Trump warned President Donald Trump that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was not being truthful when she accused then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her back when they were both teenagers in high school.

“You know that woman is lying, don’t you?” Melania Trump told the president, in a scene told in the book, as The New York Post details.

Conservative authors Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor at The Federalist, and Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, claim Melania Trump’s sentiments tapped into a largely underreported part of the Ford story: that “millions” of “women and men” did not believe Ford’s testimony against Trump’s nominee for the high court. – READ MORE