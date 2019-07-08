Federal authorities reportedly using driver’s license databases for facial recognition

The FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been using driver’s license records to develop a facial recognition database, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Post report, the FBI and ICE have used photos from Department of Motor Vehicles databases in multiple states for facial recognition purposes. In addition, ICE has used databases in states that allow illegal immigrants to get driver’s licenses to identify and deport these immigrants.

Overall, the FBI has reportedly used these databases for facial recognition purposes more than 390 times since 2011. Driver’s license photos in particular seem to have become a regular resource for federal investigations.

The Post’s reporting is based on internal documents and emails provided to the paper by researchers at Georgetown University, who in turn had requested them from the government. – READ MORE