‘Wonder Woman’ Was Snubbed at the Oscars — Now Gal Gadot Has Something to Say About It

The wildly popular “Wonder Woman” movie grossed more than $400 million in the U.S. and over $800 million globally, but it didn’t receive a single nomination for the Oscars.

Now, star Gal Gadot is opening up about the Academy Awards snub. She told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday she didn’t make the movie for the accolades:

“I was very moved and touched by the people who were disappointed that ‘Wonder Woman’ wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that.

I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!” – READ MORE

​Israeli superstar actress Gal Gadot is once again the target of outrage because of her national origin.

Gadot wore a dress designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab to the National Board of Review awards in New York on Tuesday, where she appeared along with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins to be recognized for their work on the 2017 box office hit.

When Saab’s team posted an image to Instagram of the “flawless” Gadot in the dress, some Lebanese journalists denounced the designer for promoting “an ex Israeli soldier.”

“I’m not going to ask why she would she wear Elie Saab…but I’m asking why would his team post it?!!!!!!. Unacceptable!” wrote Al Jadeed TV producer Farah Shami in response to the Instagram post. Shami also posted a complaint on Twitter:

I don’t have a problem with her wearing @ElieSaabWorld but I do have a problem with posting her picture from Elie Saab’s account and bragging about an ex Israeli soldier wearing his dress! Don’t ruin one the few things that make us proud Lebanese people! Elie Saab makes us proud. pic.twitter.com/V5VGpDyS8o — Farah Shami (@FarahShamii) January 10, 2018