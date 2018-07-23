HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN: WE WANT JOHN BRENNAN TO TESTIFY

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte confirmed to Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning that his committee among others want former CIA Director John Brennan and other former Obama officials to testify before its members.

“We have lots of questions for John Brennan and he will definitely be sought by the Committees for an interview,” Goodlatte said. “This is an extremely disturbing thing to see both he and James Comey, supposedly impartial government officials carrying out their jobs in very important areas in intelligence gathering and law enforcement, express the kind of extreme bias that they’ve shown now, which I think reflects quite accurately on what they were doing back in 2016.”

Goodlatte went on to confirm that not only will Brennan and Comey be sought but also former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch, whose meeting with President Bill Clinton on an Arizona tarmac during the 2016 election became scrutinized as it happened while his then-presidential candidate wife Hillary Clinton was under federal investigation.

The news comes as the FBI released over 400 pages of highly redacted FISA document applications relating to the surveillance of onetime foreign policy advisor Carter Page during the 2016 Trump campaign. – READ MORE

According to Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, former CIA Director John Brennan still maintains a top secret security clearance. Carlson revealed this on the Thursday broadcast of his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

John Brennan ran the CIA under Barack Obama. Now he’s a cable news shouter, a paid analyst for MSNBC who insults Donald Trump and advocates for the Democratic Party. Brennan no longer works for the federal government in any capacity. He holds no official post. And yet, according to two sources we spoke to exclusively today, Brennan retains perhaps the most valuable asset he had in government: a top secret security clearance. This allows him to do what the rest of us can’t do: view classified government documents and, more critically, discuss classified topics with intelligence officials still in government, and then leak that information to the press.

This is an awesome power. Our intelligence agencies keep America’s most sensitive secrets. They hold highly personal information on every American. It’s terrifying to think that John Brennan still has access to any of this. Brennan is an out-of-the-closet extremist. This week he accused Donald Trump of treason, a death penalty offense. On Tuesday, he suggested it would be reasonable for intelligence agencies to conceal information from the president, which is a violation of their charter and federal law.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1