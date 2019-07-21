Fmr ICE Director Calls on Schumer to ‘Name One Thing’ He’s Done to Address ‘Inhumane’ Border Conditions

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan slammed Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for criticizing the conditions at the border.

According to Homan, however, ICE and Border Patrol Agents are just enforcing the laws Congress passed and refused to change. He called out Schumer for condemning the situation at the border when Congress is in the position to change the laws that ICE enforces.

Homan explained his frustration during an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“It’s Congress fault. I mean, name one thing that Chuck Schumer has done to solve this crisis or address this crisis, other than vilifying the men and women of the Border Patrol. The head of the Border Patrol and the secretary has asked for months for more money. They gave them a warning that it’s beyond the breaking point. […] Now, Chuck Schumer, let’s remember, he said this is a manufactured crisis. He said that numerous times. So he has ignored this crisis right to the very end. Again, he went down there. He vilified the men and women of Border Patrol, but what ideas did he come to the table with?”

