Left-Wing Pundits Run Amok: Melania Trump Is Told to ‘Go Back to Slovenia’ (VIDEO)

Tensions have been rising over the past few days between President Donald Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ever since the president tweeted that she should “go back to her home country” if she hated the United States so much.

Now, first lady Melania Trump has been dragged into this.

CNN commentator Ana Navarro just said Mrs. Trump she should be deported back to her birth nation of Slovenia.

Navarro made the controversial remark when she was asked about President Trump’s tweet, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Well, I got news for Donald Trump and all of his supporters who feel the same way: This is our country. It is our country as much as it is the Trumps’ country,” Navarro said. – READ MORE