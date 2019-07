House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has objected to nearly every single proposal from Republicans and President Donald Trump meant to alleviate the ongoing border crisis.

2008 Nancy Pelosi on illegal immigrants, "…we certainly don't want any more coming in." #BorderCrisis #SecureTheBorder pic.twitter.com/2bFELA5GeU — IWV (@IWV) July 19, 2019

However, newly re-surfaced video from 2008 shows that Pelosi once supported the principles she suddenly now opposes.

“We have a couple of different issues we are talking about,” Pelosi said in the video posted by Independent Women’s Voice. “Do we have a commitment to secure the border? Yes.” – READ MORE