True Pundit

Security

Florida woman blames ‘windy day’ for cocaine found in purse

Posted on by
Share:

A woman in Florida blamed a “windy day” after a police officer found cocaine in her purse.

According to the police report obtained by the station, a police officer found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse on Posey’s lap.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” Posey said, according to a police report. “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Florida woman blames ‘windy day’ for cocaine found in purse
Florida woman blames ‘windy day’ for cocaine found in purse

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A woman in Florida blamed a “windy day” after a police officer found cocaine in her purse. Kennecia Posey, 26, was in a vehicle stopped by Fort Pierce police last month after the vehicle was swerving in the roadway, WPLG reports. According to the police report obtained by the station, a police…

WGN-TV WGN-TV
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: