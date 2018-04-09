Florida woman blames ‘windy day’ for cocaine found in purse

A woman in Florida blamed a “windy day” after a police officer found cocaine in her purse.

According to the police report obtained by the station, a police officer found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse on Posey’s lap.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” Posey said, according to a police report. “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1