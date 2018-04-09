Kim Jong Un willing to discuss getting rid of North Korea’s nukes, US says

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said he’s willing to talk with President Trump about getting rid of North Korea’s nuclear weapons as part of a denuclearization across the Korean Peninsula, a Trump administration official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.

The confirmation came ahead of a meeting between the two leaders, which officials have suggested would take place by May.

And while Trump tweeted on March 28 that he was looking forward to the meeting, saying, “There is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity,” many analysts have expressed skepticism about the secretive regime’s intentions.

“It’s possible that Kim Jong Un has a different meaning in mind,” Abraham Denmark, a former senior U.S. defense official said, noting that a possible denuclearization offer appears to be contingent on the U.S. creating the right conditions. “So far it sounds like the same old tune.” – READ MORE

