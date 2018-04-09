SHOCK: Women’s March Supports Sex Trafficking, Child Prostitution Website

The far-left Women’s March on Saturday came out in support of a website that was recently seized by the U.S. government for its involvement in sex-trafficking and underage prostitution.

Despite this win against sex trafficking, the Women’s March came out against the government’s decision to shut down the website and openly advocated for the rights of sex workers.

. The shutting down of #Backpage is an absolute crisis for sex workers who rely on the site to safely get in touch with clients. Sex workers rights are women’s rights. Follow @SafeSpacesDC @melissagira @swopusa @KateDAdamo @supporthosechi @anaorsomething for more info. https://t.co/S3Orx3aM8Z — Women’s March (@womensmarch) April 7, 2018

The Women’s March tweeted: “The shutting down of #Backpage is an absolute crisis for sex workers who rely on the site to safely get in touch with clients. Sex workers rights are women’s rights.” – READ MORE

