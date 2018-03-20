Facebook apologizes for search suggestions of child pornography videos

Facebook was forced to apologize after it suggested weird and vulgar searches to users in the U.K.

The social media company’s suggestions, which are supposedly the result of popular search terms as determined by an algorithm, started to suggest unpleasant results to users who typed in “video of.”

A number of users posted on Twitter examples that included suggestions of child pornography and similar materials.

In a statement to The Guardian, the tech giant said it was investigating the incident: “As soon as we became aware of these offensive predictions we removed them. Facebook search predictions are representative of what people may be searching for on Facebook and are not necessarily reflective of actual content on the platform.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1