Florida Sheriff’s Office Bans Employees From Wearing Face Masks While on Duty

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health experts are encouraging Americans to wear face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, employees of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are no longer allowed to wear masks while on the job, according to new a new policy unveiled on Tuesday.

In an email that was dated August 11, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said his employees and visitors to the office cannot wear masks. He said, “My order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my Office – masks will not be worn.”

However, Woods provided exceptions for employees who work in the jail, the courthouse, and public schools.

“For all of these exceptions, the moment that enforcement action is to be taken and it requires you to give an individual orders/commands to comply, the mask will be immediately removed,” he clarified.

But he said employees may not wear masks for “special details and/or any special events (paid or not).” – READ MORE

