Wait. Leftists Think Trump Is Going to Celebrate the Confederacy… By Speaking at Gettysburg?

At times, leftists’ partisan hatred of President Donald Trump leads them to utter madness. Monday furnished a remarkable example. When Trump tweeted that he is considering giving his Republican National Convention (RNC) speech from the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pa., Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled commentators rushed to claim that Trump’s choice of Gettysburg somehow revealed or highlighted his alleged support for the Confederacy.

No, seriously, they made this claim — with a straight face, too.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond claimed that Trump speaking at Gettysburg “could be controversial” because “this is a president who has consistently positions himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.”

DIAMOND: But that can be controversial too, particularly because this is a President who has consistently positions himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals. PAM BROWN: Yeah, that’s a fair point to make. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

The Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin tweeted, “Trump says he’ll accept nomination from either White House or Gettysburg – Trump can finally lead the Confederacy. Does he know they lost at Gettysburg?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --