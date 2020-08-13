Flashback: CNN’s Don Lemon Asks If Kamala Harris Is ‘African American’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate on Tuesday, reigniting public debate over her ethnicity.

The Democratic National Committee called her “Black” and “Asian American.” But it also called her “African American.”

Video of CNN’s Don Lemon arguing that Kamala Harris is NOT an African American pic.twitter.com/665UPkOS90 — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) June 30, 2019

Harris was born in California to a Jamaican father and an Indian American mother. She was raised in Berkeley, California, and moved to Canada when she was twelve.

She has characterized herself as “from Oakland,” a city with a large African American population, since she was born in the Kaiser Hospital in Oakland. But she has also characterized herself as Asian American and South Asian American. – READ MORE

