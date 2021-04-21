Florida Sheriff Warns New Residents: Do Not Ruin State By Voting For Policies That You’re Escaping

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned Monday that people who are moving to Florida must not vote the way they did in the states they are fleeing, assuming that they voted for Democratic politicians, otherwise they will turn their new home state into the one they fled.

Judd made the remarks during a press conference with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during which he signed an anti-riot bill into law that creates tougher penalties for those who engage in violent riots.

(…)

Without specifically mentioning the Democratic Party, Judd warned people moving to Florida that they needed to vote differently than they may have in the states they were fleeing. It can be reasonably inferred that Judd was warning people against voting for Democrats given that he endorsed pro-Trump candidates in Florida during the last election cycle, was appointed to the Trump administration’s Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

“We’re a special place and there are millions and millions of people who like to come here, and quite frankly, we like to have them here,” Judd said. “So we only want to share one thing as you move in hundreds a day, welcome to Florida, but don’t register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north or you’ll get what they got.”

“There’s a reason that this place is fun,” Judd continued. “There’s a reason why we have a 49-year-low crime rate. And the same people that don’t think we should have an anti-rioting bill or a rioting bill are the same ones that think we ought to let more people out of prison. And where they’re doing that, as the governor and our speakers have alluded to, crime goes up, but it’s not just crime that goes up, victimization goes up.”- READ MORE

