Minnesota lawmaker proposes law to strip convicted protesters of food stamps, unemployment benefits, and other gov’t programs

A Minnesota state lawmaker wants to strip convicted protesters of their access to government programs, including food stamps, student loans, and health care.

Republican state Sen. David Osmek authored the legislation as the nation awaits a decision in the jury trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged in the death of George Floyd.

After a long day of closing arguments, the jurors deliberated about four hours before retiring for the night to the hotel where they are being sequestered for this final phase of the trial, the Associated Press reported. They were slated to resume Tuesday morning.

“A person convicted of a criminal offense related to the person’s illegal conduct at a protest, demonstration, rally, civil unrest, or march is ineligible for any type of state loan, grant, or assistance, including but not limited to college student loans and grants, rent and

mortgage assistance, supplemental nutrition assistance, unemployment benefits and other employment assistance, Minnesota supplemental aid programs, business grants, medical assistance, general assistance, and energy assistance,” read the bill.– READ MORE

