Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in George Floyd’s death

A panel of jurors has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, in one of the most closely watched criminal trials in recent memory.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. With Americans on edge as they awaited the verdict, the jury announced that it found him guilty.

It took the jury about 10 hours and 20 minutes to reach a decision, which was read late Tuesday afternoon in a city on edge regarding the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.

The Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict. Some businesses were boarded up with plywood. – READ MORE

