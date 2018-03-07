Florida Senate passes bill allowing some teachers to carry guns in schools, restricting purchases

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland last month, the Florida Senate passed a bill on Monday that would create new restrictions on gun sales, and also allow some teachers to carry guns into schools.

The Senate narrowly approved the bill 20-18 after legislators debated the heated topic during an emotional three hours, as both Democrats and Republicans said there were parts of the bill they didn’t agree with.

“Do I think this bill goes far enough? No! No, I don’t!” Democratic Sen. Lauren Book said, describing what it was like to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after 17 people were killed there on Valentine’s Day.

“I cannot live with a choice to put party politics above an opportunity to get something done that inches us closer to the place I believe we should be as a state,” she said. “This is the first step in saying never again.”

Republican Sen. Bill Galvano, a sponsor of the bill, said the bipartisan opposition to it means “we’ve gotten somewhere.” – READ MORE

