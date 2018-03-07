True Pundit

Ex-Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Calls Sarah Sanders a ‘Fat Slob’ — Then Issues Her a ‘Warning’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg continued his wildpress tour on Monday, issuing a “warning” to White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders during a live on-set interview with MSNBC.

“Sarah should shut up, frankly,” Nunberg said. “Sarah should shut up. She’s a terrible communicator — by the way, her presidential, the person she defends every day, he has a 35 percent approval rating. She should shut her mouth.”

In a previous interview, he called Sanders a “fat slob” and a “joke.” – READ MORE

"And I’m warning her, by the way..."
