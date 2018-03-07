Fla. sheriff says parents will be held financially responsible if child makes threat of violence

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a solution to end threats made by Florida teens against schools: hold parents financially responsible for their kids’ actions.

In a Friday statement, Chitwood told WESH-TV that the parents of school students making threats against others or schools at large would quite literally pay.

“Last week, I said, ‘You don’t want me raising your child. You don’t want me involved in your family life.’ Well, now you have me, because yesterday was just out of control,” Chitwood said in response to the four calls he received on Thursday that pertained to kids making school threats.

All four calls resulted in arrests, according to WESH.

The station reported that each sheriff’s call costs a minimum of $1,082. – READ MORE

