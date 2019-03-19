Trump: ‘I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be’

President Trump on Tuesday renewed his attacks on the late Sen. John McCain, calling his 2017 vote against repealing ObamaCare “disgraceful” and saying he will “never” be a fan of the Arizona Republican, who died last year.

Trump doubled down on his criticism when asked why he continued to deride McCain seven months after his death from brain cancer, despite blowback from the former senator’s family and supporters.

“I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The latest comments showed Trump’s penchant to stew over long-held grievances, many of which resurfaced in a flurry of weekend tweets targeting McCain, former Vice President Joe Biden, the news media, Democrats, General Motors, the Mueller investigation and others.

“I’m very unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace ObamaCare, as you know,” Trump said, referring to McCain’s surprise “no” vote that effectively killed congressional Republicans’ efforts to overhaul former President Obama’s signature health care law.

“He campaigned on repealing and replacing ObamaCare for years and then he got to a vote and he said ‘thumbs down,’” Trump added. “I think that’s disgraceful, plus there are other things.” – READ MORE