Florida principal: ‘I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event’

The Palm Beach Post reported Friday that Spanish River High School principal William Latson made controversial comments last year in email responses to an unnamed mother of a student at the school. According to the paper, the mother had reached out to Latson because she wanted to be assured that the Holocaust was taught to all students in accordance with Florida law.

In two emails published by the Post, Latson first informed the mother that “the curriculum is to be introduced but not forced upon individuals as we all have the same rights but not all the same beliefs.”

After the mother asked Latson to clarify, Latson responded, “The clarification is that not everyone believes the Holocaust happened and you have your thoughts but we are a public school and not all of our parents have the same beliefs.”

Latson explained that he has to be “politically neutral” on the issue, adding, “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.” – READ MORE