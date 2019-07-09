AOC Chief Of Staff Comes Under Fire For Wearing T-Shirt Featuring World War II Nazi Sympathizer

On Monday, it was pointed out that the chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Saikat Chakrabarti, smilingly wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the picture of Nazi sympathizer Subhas Chandra Bose in a NowThis News video featuring Chakrabarti.
The Washington Free Beacon noted of Bose:
Bose met with Hitler in 1942, later praising Hitler’s rule in 1944, saying that India’s government “should be a synthesis between National Socialism and Communism.” According to the Times of India, Bose “fancied himself as a world leader like Hitler and Mussolini.” – READ MORE