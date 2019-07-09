Alyssa Milano: Jeb Bush Should ‘Seriously’ Consider Challenging Trump

Left-wing actress turned activist Alyssa Milano thinks former Florida governor and failed Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush should “seriously” consider launching a presidential bid against President Trump.

“If [I] were @JebBush, I’d seriously be considering a run,” Milano said to her 3.6 million Twitter followers.

The tweet could signal hesitancy among Democrats. While over 20 candidates are vying to challenge Trump in 2020, some Democrats – such as Milano – are actively hoping for a Republican to successfully primary the president as well.

Noted Never Trumper and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) teased the possibility of challenging President Trump last year into early 2019. – READ MORE