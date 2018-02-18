Former Prosecutor on Collusion Narrative — ‘It’s Over’

An indictment of 13 Russians in connection with 2016 election meddling and comments by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should put to rest once and for all the allegation that members of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russian government and business interests to defeat Hillary Clinton, a former federal prosecutor said Friday.

Joseph diGenova, who served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia under President Ronald Reagan, told LifeZette that the indictment makes clear the election sabotage was a Russian effort that did not involve Trump or his campaign.

“This is over,” he said. “And the fact that no American wittingly cooperated ends this nonsense.”

At a news conference announcing the criminal charges, Rosenstein (shown in the photo above) stressed that the indictment does not implicate American citizens.

“Now there is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” he said. “There is no allegation that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.” – READ MORE

