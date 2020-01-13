Florida man who spat on ‘MAGA’ hat-wearing bar patron gets 90 days in jail

A Florida man who spat on a fellow bar patron wearing a “Make America Great” hat was sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year of supervised probation.

Matthias Ajple, 43, entered a no-contest plea Thursday and Judge David Morgan found Ajple guilty of battery, Treasure Coast News reported.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed Ajple approaching Robert Youngblood, 67, at a bar in Vero Beach on Oct. 26.

He placed a paper towel on Youngblood’s head to cover up the “Make America Great Again” lettering on the hat, and slapped the bill of the hat before telling him to “go back to Russia, you f— communist,” investigators said.

Ajple then spat on Youngblood and left the bar, according to an Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.