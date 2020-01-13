Shocking Number Of Young Americans Say Other Countries Are Better Than U.S.

Young Americans don’t like America much.

A new survey by Pew Research Center asked 9,895 people a series of questions about America. Most Americans polled agreed that the United States “stands above all other countries” (24%) or that it is “one of the greatest countries, along with some others” (55%).

More than one-fifth (21%), though, said “there are other countries that are better than the U.S.”

And that number soared when the survey group was limited to young liberal Americans, aged 19-29. In that age group, 47% of Democrat and Democrat-leaning people preferred other countries over the U.S, while just 19% of Republicans within the same age group agreed. The poll also showed that 36% of this age group say other countries are greater than the U.S. – READ MORE