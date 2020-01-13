Iranian Ambassador Admits Trump Is Crushing Them With Sanctions: ‘Knife On The Throat’ (VIDEO)

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi told CNN on Friday that the Trump administration’s economic sanctions on Iran have been devastating to country, saying that the sanctions were putting a “knife” on their “throat.”

“In a letter to the United Nations, a new letter to the United Nations, the U.S. says we stand ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime,” CNN’s John Berman said to Takht-Ravanchi. “We stand ready to engage without preconditions.”

“So why they are putting the knife on the throat with these economic sanctions at the same time they are claiming to be ready for a dialogue?” Takht-Ravanchi responded. “Then that, you know, these are mutually exclusive. Either you want to have a dialogue or either you want to apply sanctions.” – READ MORE