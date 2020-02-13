Florida man who drove van into GOP tent didn’t like Trump, says ‘someone had to take a stand’: arrest report

A Florida man who rammed his van into a Republican Party voter registration tent on Saturday told deputies he did not like President Trump and “someone had to take a stand,” an arrest report said.

Gregory Timm, 27, said he noticed the tent set up in a Walmart parking lot in Jacksonville when he went to buy food and cigarettes, according to a less-redacted version of the report released Tuesday. He said he drove to the tent after leaving the store.

The report details what may have motivated Timm’s alleged assault. He told deputies that he “does not like President Trump” and “the other reason was because ‘it’s like someone s******* on your grave,’” the account said.

Today in Jacksonville, Florida six Trump Campaign volunteers were intentionally targeted while registering voters. pic.twitter.com/0wzaCYh5ut — Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP) February 8, 2020

The six volunteers working in the tent escaped without injury when the van accelerated through it, knocking over tables and chairs. Timm then exited the van, took out his phone and “flipped them off” before driving away, the victims told deputies.

Timm willingly showed deputies video of him speaking to volunteers prior to the incident, and another that abruptly ends before the van strikes the tent, according to the report. Deputies described Timm as “upset” that the video ended before what he called “the good part.”

The Republican Party of Duval County released the less-redacted report on social media, calling on the national media to stop hiding and cover this story with honesty and integrity.

“It is high time that the national media begin to act responsibly in this case and call this deranged criminal’s attack what has been clear: An obvious assault motivated by blind rage toward President Trump,” Duval County GOP Chairman Dean Black said in a statement accompanying the report. – READ MORE

