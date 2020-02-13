RED SCARE: Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire, Takes Command of Democratic Party

NASHUA, N.H. — Dreary weather failed to dampen voter turnout in New Hampshire’s “first in the nation” primary, and it couldn’t stop the socialist revolution brewing in the heart of the Democratic Party. ABC and NBC News declared Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) the winner of the Granite State primary on Tuesday, albeit by a narrower margin than many had anticipated. The socialist insurgent, propelled by a formidable ground game, led all candidates with 26 percent of the vote, with more than 90 percent of the state’s precincts reporting.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders told supporters in Manchester, promising additional victories in upcoming contests thanks to his “unprecedented grassroots movement from coast to coast.” Though Sanders struck a conciliatory tone by pledging to “unite” the Democratic Party, he also took veiled shots at his rivals, reiterating his commitment to taking on “billionaires and candidates funded by billionaires.”

Sanders’s strong performance, on the heels of a (sort of) victory in the disastrous Iowa caucus, makes him the prohibitive favorite to win the nomination of a party to which he doesn’t belong, with an establishment wing that remains highly skeptical of his socialist bravado.

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared to build on his strong showing in Iowa with a second-place finish in New Hampshire, just 2 percentage points behind Sanders. The result could strengthen Buttigieg’s position as the “anti-Bernie” alternative. Buttigieg will need to carry that momentum into primaries in Nevada (Feb. 22) and South Carolina (Feb. 29), states with large minority populations. He has thus far been unable to demonstrate a statistically significant level of support beyond his core demographic of wealthy whites with graduate degrees. – READ MORE

