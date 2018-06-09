The Gloves Are Off: State Department Goes Nuclear On Leakers After Wolfe Arrest

It’s open season on leakers… The State Department has launched a crackdown on unauthorized disclosures top the media – an investigation spearheaded by spokeswoman Heather Nauert, according to Axios.

The announcement comes one day after the longtime former director of security for the Senate Intelligence Committee, Jim Wolfe, was indicted and arrested by the DOJ in connection with an investigation into leaks – while his ex-girlfriend, NYT reporter Ali Watkins, had several years worth of phone and email records seized by the DOJ.

After appearing in federal court on Friday, Wolfe has been scheduled to appear on June 12 in US Disctrict Court for the District of Columbia.

The State Department says it is crucial that they prevent sensitive information from leaking prematurely, an official tells Axios.

“Leaks of internal deliberations on matters involving this most sensitive region have a debilitating effect on our prosecution of foreign policy,” the official said.

“Most diplomats working on these issues support any effort to ensure our messages are appropriately controlled and coordinated through official channels.” – READ MORE

