Florida man accused of driving van into Trump-supporters’ tent reportedly smiles while entering court

The 27-year-old Florida man who police say drove a van into a tent that housed supporters for President Trump reportedly arrived in court on Sunday smiling and nodding to the cameras before he was seated, a report said.

Action News Jax reported that Gregory Timm, according to witnesses, ran over chairs and tables the day before at the Kernan Village shopping center. Witnesses told the station that he recorded the scene moments after the incident, made an obscene gesture and sped off.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said via social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. The Republican party of Duval County said it had set up the tent on Saturday in order to register voters.

The county GOP said via Twitter that six volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign “were intentionally targeted while registering voters.” – READ MORE

