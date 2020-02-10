WATCH: Dem senator still in denial about Trump’s acquittal slapped back to reality by … CNN’s Wolf Blitzer

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) was still in denial Thursday about the verdict reached in the impeachment trial against President Trump, insisting in an interview with CNN that the president “wasn’t acquitted.”

“The Senate has clearly spoken now, the president was acquitted,” CNN host Wolf Blitzer began to say. “Do you think your House colleagues—”

Sen. Mazie Hirono just claimed Trump was not acquitted because it was a “rigged trial.” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer had to jump in and correct her: “The Chief Justice of the United States announced that he was acquitted, that he was not guilty.” Hirono then doubled down. INSANE. pic.twitter.com/NsG3UgDrMy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 6, 2020

“Wolf,” Hirono jumped in, laughing to herself. “He wasn’t acquitted; it was a rigged trial.”

“You don’t get acquitted when you don’t even get to call witnesses or relevant witnesses or have the documents because the president stonewalled all efforts on the part of the House to get the information they requested,” the senator continued. – READ MORE

