WATCH: Warren Suggests Blacks Only Matter To Democrats During Elections

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren appeared to suggest during ABC News’ Democrat primary debate on Friday night that black voters only really matter to Democrats when it comes time to get their votes.

“You know, I’m glad to stand on this stage with my fellow Democrats who talk about how important the black community is, at least at election time,” Warren said. “Year after year after year, election after election after election, Democrats go to people in the black community and say, ‘boy we really care about these issues, racism is terrible, we all want to do something.’”

Elizabeth Warren essentially suggests that blacks are only important to Democrats when it’s election time pic.twitter.com/lLRTDTuNPG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 8, 2020

“And then somehow, the problem just seems to keep getting worse,” Warren continued. “Well, I think it’s time we have real concrete plans that are going to make a difference in people’s lives.” – READ MORE

