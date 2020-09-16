WATCH: Mask-Enforcing Humanoid Robots Set To Invade Office Spaces

As some Wall Street banks have summoned traders and other employees back to offices, their ability to enforce social distancing measures will be challenging unless human-like mask-detecting robots are deployed.

Pepper, designed by SoftBank Robotics, is the world’s first social humanoid robot able to recognize faces and basic human emotions. The robot stands 120 cm (47 inches) uses optical sensors and artificial intelligence to recognize if people are wearing masks.

Pepper features voice interaction to warn people if they’re not wearing a mask, telling them: “You always have to wear a mask properly.” – READ MORE

