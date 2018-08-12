Gun-Controlled Chicago: 20 Shot from Friday Morning to Saturday Morning

Twenty People Were Shot In Gun-controlled Chicago Between Friday Morning And Saturday Morning. This String Of Shootings Comes One Week After 70-plus Were Shot In The City Over A Three-day Time Period.

The Chicago Tribune reports that there was one fatality among the 20 shooting victims. The deceased was 18-year-old male Dylan Zavala, who was shot shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, Zavala “was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his head in the 2900 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood.”

Later in the day two cousins, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were walking to a gas station to get something to eat when bullets started flying. A bullet grazed the 15-year-old’s head and the 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen. The teens transported themselves to the hospital and both are expected to survive.

Genice Hines, the mother of the 15-year-old, said, “Chicago is a scary place to be. Even I’m scared to walk to the corner store.” – READ MORE

Following a bloody weekend in Chicago, where over 70 people were shot, the city’s population is desperate to find a way to stop the carnage.

While speaking with Fox News host Harris Faulkner, the Rev. Gregory Livingston asked for President Donald Trump to send in the National Guard so that the city is able to figure out a long-term solution.

He is also willing to have a meeting with Trump.

“If I’m drowning in the ocean and somebody throws me a lifesaver, I don’t look to see who is on the other end of the rope,” Livingston said. “I just grab the lifesaver.”

.@gslivingston: "Trump, send the National Guard down here. Give us a breather so we can figure this out. Yes, let's talk, bc we have to make some changes here. Let's do it like Eisenhower – get some federal troops in here and let's make this a better place for all Chicagoans." pic.twitter.com/3tv5MO2e1t — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2018

Fed up with the carnage under his watch, Fox News reported on how there has been an increase in calls for Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign, such as from musician and Chicago native Chance the Rapper. – READ MORE

