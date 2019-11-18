Flight Attendants ‘Begging’ Not to Fly on Boeing 737 Max When It Comes Back

After reports that Boeing’s 737 Max could be back in the air as soon as this year, flight attendants in the United States have asked their unions to keep them out of the plane.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Lori Bassani, the president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, says that flight attendants are “begging” to stay out of the plane.

“I will tell you that I hear from flight attendants every day, and they’re begging me not to make them go back up in that plane.”

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines grounded the Max until early March of 2020. Last year, regulators grounded the aircraft due to safety concerns after two fatal crashes in a year. – read more