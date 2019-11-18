Colorado Conservative Radio Host Fired After Playing Interview With Roger Stone

Craig Silverman, a conservative radio host claims that he was fired from his job because he dared play an interview with Roger Stone.

Silverman, a former district attorney, had a show that played on Denver radio station 710 KNUS. Silverman played a 2015 interview with former Trump surrogate Roger Stone on his Saturday show and claims he was taken off the air after the replay.

Stone was found guilty earlier this week, on federal charges including witness tampering.

During the interview, Silverman informed Stone that he had major concerns with Pres. Trump’s connection with Roy Cohn, a former personal lawyer of the businessman who assisted Joseph McCarthy in the House Committee on Un-American Activities in the 1950s.

KNUS officials removed Silverman off the air and along with the webpage for his show from their site.