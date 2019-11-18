Public Educational Initiative In Arizona Instills Far-Left, ‘Social Justice’ Values

As The Daily Wire’s Hank Berrien reported yesterday, a far-left public educational initiative called Deep Equity is being increasingly adopted across the country.

As described by Corwin, an educational training initiative umbrella organization that describes itself as “aimed at producing real school improvement for equity and social justice,” Deep Equity “is a comprehensive and systemic professional development process aimed at producing the deep personal, professional, and organizational transformations that are necessary to create equitable places of learning for all of our nation’s children.” Using unmistakable leftist language, the program “addresses the dynamics of power and privilege in a safe, engaging, and inspiring environment in which all educators are honored and valued as professionals,” as further described by Corwin.

The Daily Wire also quoted Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s highlighting of the Deep Equity program on his platform. Carlson described Deep Equity as follows:

According to Deep Equity, America is based on a hierarchy of various oppressions: Men oppress women, Christianity oppresses Islam, English oppresses Spanish, white people oppress everyone. And, by the way, if you have a problem with this explanation, you are yourself entrenching oppression; you’re part of the problem. According to Corwin, differences in academic performance have nothing to do with culture or effort; they are purely the product of racism. …

In order to fight that racism, teachers are instructed on different types of 'white identity orientations' … many white people, teachers are told, according to Deep Equity, are defined by their 'ignorance and supremacy.' Other white people, 'question the systemic issues that have caused whites to be so much in a superior position.