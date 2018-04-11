FLASHBACK: Zuckerberg used Facebook login data to ‘hack’ reporter emails

Facebook, initially called TheFacebook.com, was born into controversy in 2004, shortly after then Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched the site. A few months after it went live, three Harvard seniors accused Zuckerberg, who they hired to finish their social network site HarvardConnection.com, of stealing their concept for his new endeavor, according to Business Insider.

Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss, and Divya Narendra accused Zuckerberg of misleading them into believing he would help with their site, but said he strung them along and eventually left them hanging. When they read about TheFacebook.com in The Harvard Crimson, the school’s student news site, they were livid, and pressed the site to publish a story about Zuckerberg’s alleged scam.

According to Business Insider:

Mark Zuckerberg was not content to wait until the morning to find out if the Crimson would include (the new) accusations in its story.

Instead, he decided to access the email accounts of Crimson editors and review their emails. How did he do this? Here’s how Mark described his hack to a friend:

Mark used his site, TheFacebook.com, to look up members of the site who identified themselves as members of the Crimson. Then he examined a log of failed logins to see if any of the Crimson members had ever entered an incorrect password into TheFacebook.com. If the cases in which they had entered failed logins, Mark tried to use them to access the Crimson members’ Harvard email accounts. He successfully accessed two of them.

In other words, Mark appears to have used private login data from TheFacebook to hack into the separate email accounts of some TheFacebook users.– READ MORE

