Former FEC Commissioner: Facebook May Have Violated Federal Campaign Law

Facebook May Have Violated Federal Campaign Law In 2012 When,according To Former Obama Media Analytics Director Carol Davidsen, It Gave The Obama Campaign Special Favors, Says Former Federal Election Commissioner Hans A. Von Spakovsky In An Interview With Breitbart News.

von Spakovsky, currently an attorney and manager of the Heritage Foundation’s election law reform initiative, told Breitbart News that Davidsen’s comments warranted an investigation.

“It depends on the comments that were made by Carol Davidson who’s their former media director. She said [the Obama campaign] used an app … to get all kinds of data out of Facebook on individual users, and that when Facebook found out about it, she said they came to her and said …. we’re gonna let you do it because we favor your candidate.”

They came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side. — Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018

“What it boils down to is this — corporations under American campaign finance law are banned from making contributions to a federal candidate,” said von Spakovsky. “And they not only can’t make cash contributions, they can’t make a contribution of ‘in-kind’ services. So, if Facebook provided data and any kind of other services to one campaign but not to another then they might be considered to have made an illegal corporate contribution.” – READ MORE

