Trump Tweets Warning to Russia on Potential Missile Strike Against Syria: You Shouldn’t Partner With a ‘Gas Killing Animal’

President Donald Trump tweeted a warning to Russia Wednesday morning regarding a potential missile strike in Syria.

Trump directed his criticism toward Russia and its recent threats to shoot down American missiles that may be launched at Syria in retaliation for recent gas attacks on civilians by Russia and the Assad regime. Trump called Assad a “gas killing animal,” and is reportedly weighing military action against his regime.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria,” Trump tweeted. “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” – READ MORE

