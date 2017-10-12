FLASHBACK: Weinstein Was A Donor To Bill Clinton’s Legal Defense Fund In Sex Assault Case

FOLLOW US!



Harvey Weinstein was among a host of Hollywood actors and producers that donated $10,000 to former President Bill Clinton’s defense fund during his 1998 impeachment trials.

The Washington Post published a story in 1998 reporting Harvey Weinstein as one of 62 “donors giving the maximum $10,000.” Weinstein donated along with a number of other notable names, like Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, Michael Douglas, Ron Howard, Norman Lear and Steven Spielberg.

– READ MORE